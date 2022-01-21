….Denies having camps in Ihiala LGA, Anambra

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said the judgement of the Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, which ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N1 billion compensation to its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for invading his house in September 2017, has gone a long way in redeeming the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria.

IPOB also told other judges handling cases concerning it and its leader to key in and help to completely salvage the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria, which it said does not look good in the eyes of their global colleagues.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “We salute the courage of Abia Court that indicted Nigeria for the military invasion of our leader’s house.” said that since September 14th, 2017 when the incident happened, no court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the incident.

IPOB’s statement read: “Following the judgement received yesterday in Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, we, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, commend the presiding Judge for his courage to declare the infamous military invasion of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house illegal.

“We commend the court for granting justice to our leader at a time Nigeria’s judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers.

“This latest judgement has to some extent redeemed the image of the judiciary in Nigeria and we ask other judges handling IPOB matters to help salvage completely the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria in the eyes of your global colleagues in the judiciary.

“We equally appreciate the efforts of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, and his team of lawyers for securing true judgement in this matter.

“Since September 14th, 2017 when this atrocity was committed, no court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgement.

“Nigeria’s security agencies invaded our leader’s compound in Afarukwu in Ibeku, Umuahia on 14th September 2017 with the single objective to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama saved him from the hands of federal government security agencies.

“It is true that the award of N1billion damages cannot equate or compensate the enormous loss of lives occasioned by that barbaric military action. However the symbolism is very clear.

“The Umuahia High Court ruling exposed the truth about the eliminatation of anybody found as a supporter and sympathiser of Biafra agitation.

“The judgement also vindicated our leader who never jumped bail contrary to the allegation made against him but only escaped assassination by the military.

“The recent trumped-up charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are another indication that Nigeria has no case against him.

“The best thing for Nigerian government and its security agencies is to release our leader unconditionally and redeem their image across the world because the world is watching what is going on in Nigeria.

“Nigeria should give us a date for referendum to ascertain whether or not our people want to continue with the so-called one Nigeria.

“The only thing that can stop the agitation is a date for referendum on the freedom for the people of Biafra. We will continue to win in every court.”

IPOB, yesterday, also denied ever having any camp in Ihiala, or anywhere criminals are harboured.

IPOB stated that it is not a militant and criminals’ group and does not need any camp in Ihiala council area to achieve their aim.

IPOB rather alleged that the Nigerian security agencies are using the hatred they have for the people of Biafra particularly, IPOB and ESN members to unleash cruelty on the people living in Ihiala communities where they suspect that criminals are taking refuge.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, IPOB and ESN, have no camps in Ihiala or anywhere criminals are harboured” said that the people being linked with IPOB are also being hunted by IPOB.

IPOB statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate that IPOB and ESN operatives have no camp in Lilu in Ihiala Local Area of Anambra State.

“We are not militants and criminals and don’t need any camp in Ihiala LGA. We are identifiable and we are all over Biafra land and IPOB branches in the Diaspora.

“Nigerian security agencies are using the hatred they have for the people of Biafra particularly IPOB and ESN members to unleash cruelty on the people living in these communities where they suspect that criminals are taking refuge.

“If criminals take refuge in any community in Biafra land, that doesn’t make them IPOB members or ESN operatives. We have also not said there are no more criminal gangs in Biafra land. They exist just like every other country even in the advanced western nations.

“However, we won’t accept the tagging of every criminal element found in Biafra as IPOB members or ESN operatives.”

