By Bashir Bello – Kano

Police operatives in Kano said it has arrested not fewer than 40 persons for breach of public peace during the ongoing strike embarked upon by tricycle operators on Monday in the state.

The spokesman, Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed this to newsmen said that the suspected persons had hidden under the ongoing strike action to execute criminal acts.

DSP Haruna said the persons took laws into their hands and disguise under the strike action to unleash or perpetrate atrocities on passerby.

According to him, “Today Monday, 10th January, we received a report that some miscreants hiding under the pretext of the strike action by tricycle operators had blocked major roads within the ancient city.

“The suspects were armed with knives, and other types of dangerous weapon, they obstruct the flow of traffic and public peace, they also indulged in extortion, theft and arson.

“CP Samaila Dikko swung into action, he immediately dispatched our officers and men to the various scene, the suspects were arrested, similar operation were executed in other parts of the city, culminating into the arrest of 40 suspects.

DSP Haruna said that, though it is a constitutional right to exercise strike action, but it does not warrant the persons takes law into their hands or commit any kind of criminal activity under the guise of strike action.

He however warned that officers and men of the command were on high alert to deal with any unlawful situation, while urging residents to go about their lawful business in the state.

Recall that the tricycle operators had embarked on a week strike to protest what they described as alleged excessive extortion by the Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).