Femi Gbajabiamila

…renovate students’ hostel, carry out medical outreach

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Aides to the Speaker of the House of Representatives under the aegis of Gbaja Professionals Volunteer Network have secured an enrollment for 130 pupils into school in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

They equally renovated a students’ hostel for indigent students of Dawakin Tofa who are studying at various tertiary institutions of learning in Kano.

Procured 21 years by the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Council 21 years ago to cater for its indigent students, the hostel located in the Kabuga had since required renovation.

Similarly, the aides also carried out a medical outreach where the people of Dawakin Tofa with different ailments were attended to.

Out of the 200 people screened for eye problems, 100 were given reading glasses, another 100 benefited from dental screening and over 500 benefited from other services ranging from outpatient consultations, drugs and referrals to secondary care facilities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, said the gesture was part of the programmes organized by the aides to the Speaker in line with his mission and vision.

He said the Speaker attached a high premium on education, which was why his aides came together as a group to organize the programmes for the benefit of the people.

“We are starting with 130 enrollment. We will ensure they are retained in school and ensure they complete their studies.

“We thank the Kano State Government for not just hosting us but also making it possible for us to do the programme,” he said.

He said the Special Assistant to the Speaker on Humanitarian Affairs, Hamza Ibrahim Baba, who hails from Dawakin Tofa, played a key role in the coordination of the programme.

Also speaking, the National President of the Gbajabiamila Professionals Volunteer Network, Alhaji Lukman Lawal, said the programme started sometime in 2020 in Lagos and a similar gesture was extended to the people of Daura last September.

Lawal, who is also the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Budget and Finance, emphasized the importance of education to children, saying the speaker’s aides have keyed into their principal’s programme having been appointed to assist him in the task of nation-building.

The occasion, according to a statement by the Speaker’s office was attended by government officials from Kano State.