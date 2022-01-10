Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has stated that over 3.6 million children would be immunized against polio virus during the Maternal New born and Child Health Week (MNCHW) campaign in January.

Ganduje stated this while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign at Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna explained that Kano State Government is highly committed towards providing adequate health care services to its people therefore while calling in the people not to relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal in the hospitals across the State.

According to him, “the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunization personnel would go house to house to immunize children below 5 years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the Maternal New born and Child Health Week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children,” he said.

The Governor however appreciated the Federal Government, Local Government Chairmen, Emirate Councils and development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the hard fought gains and therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the e exercise.

On his part, the Commissioner Of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa however appealed to parents to cooperate with immunization personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

