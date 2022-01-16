Kameko Tarnez is back, and the world is now ready! When they say that true talent doesn’t fit into a commercially pre-packaged box, they had this man in mind.

You may remember him from his Michael Jackson songwriting collaboration back in 2006, but Kameko is more than just a singer and songwriter. Since his industry debut starring as the scarecrow in the Wiz with co-star Grace Jones he has gone on to work with many of the household names we know such as Erykah Badu, Toni Braxton, The legendary Marley family and many more. After many years in the industry, Kameko decided to take more of a backseat role.

Kameko and a group of global investors who saw his vision of inclusivity and limitless creativity, decided to team up and together they launched Archrok Entertainment. Archrok Entertainment is a full-fledged artist management, film production company and boutique recording label. Archrok and Kameko are on the rise! They already have several major projects in their pipeline! One of them being a 30 million dollar film titled “Protector of the Gods”. This sword and sorcery story is told distinctly from the African perspective. It tells us the story of 3 iconic Egyptian pharohs with an afro-futuristic twist. These reigning pharaohs (Hatshepsut vol. 1, Nefertiti vol. 2, and Cleopatra vol. 3) take us through their journey as they fight to preserve their royal bloodline. In fact, Protector of the Gods was deemed by GQ and Glamour magazine as “the first all-black Egypt film”. However, due to the pandemic, production was put on hold. Still, this did not stop the films writer- director Kameko Tarnez and the Archrok team from moving forward. Due to this delay, and the strong demand for these stories, the Protector of the Gods franchise will be releasing the films attached comic, and a 3D animation series later this year along with a few other surprises we can’t wait to experience.

Follow the links below to join Protector of the Gods on their journey.

