The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that Kaduna state is lagging behind in the continuous voters’ registration process.

Kaduna State which was rated third in the 2019 general elections after Lagos and Kano in voters figures has dropped to almost 15th position in recent times in the country, according to INEC.

While seeking the collaboration of Ulamas and other Muslim leaders on the need to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in the state, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kaduna State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi said insecurity, inadequate sensitization, were among other factors militating against voters registration.

Her paper was titled, “State of Continuous Voters Registration (CRV) in Kaduna State”.

and the sensitization meeting was organised by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN).

“When you look at the figures of 2019 general elections in terms of voters registration, Lagos came first, Kano second and Kaduna third,” Dr Maikudi said

“We began voters registration in June last year, we did the first quarter, second quarter and now we are in the third quarter, and what we are seeing is that Kaduna is not doing very well, so we felt that we should engage stakeholders and sensitise them.

“We keep on telling the people to come register, and that it is not a new registration. The people who are now 18 years can now come and register. And I want to use this opportunity to the people that it is not true that the 2011 voters card is no longer useful. It is not true.

“Over the years, Kaduna state has always been third nationwide after Lagos and Kano in terms of voter registration figures. However, in recent times, the poor turnout of prospective registrants has pushed the figures down.

“This can be attributed to a number of factors which include insecurity, network downtime, lack of adequate sensitization, and inability to carry out the rotation.

“The problem of insecurity which has been affecting the exercise in the state was brought to fore in the first phase of the exercise with the non-conduct of the registration in Birnin-Gwari LGA since commencement after a security incident which affected our personnel.

“There’s also the partial conduct of the registration in some LGAS due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers, which led to the shutdown of Telecommunication Services in seven (7) LGAS across the State.

“The exercise has also been hindered by clashes between herders and farmers which has claimed many lives, as witnessed in Kaura, Zangon-Kataf and Kachia LGAS.

“The aftermath of the Kaduna State Local Government elections also affected the exercise in some LGAS. (eg Soba) Right from the beginning, the Commission had planned for

rotation of the exercise, but the issue of insecurity has necessitated the suspension of the rotation. However, the Commission may reverse the suspension once there is

relative improvement in security issues”.

“There has been a slight improvement since the commencement of the third phase of the exercise. with the online registration going up remarkably to 179.598 as of 24th January 2022.”

“This is noticed especially in the metropolitan and urban LGAS due to the Commissions sustained effort with sensitization and enlightenment programmes.

“However more needs to be done to push for the physical capture which is at 55.748 as of Mon 24th Jan 2022, being the most important step to complete the registration process.

“I will like to appreciate the effort being made by the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) in organising this important seminar and also emphasize the need for all stakeholders such as the (SCSN) to assist in sensitizing the public on this important activity”.

The Secretary-General of SCSN, Dr Nafiu Baba Ahmed said, appealed to the public not to be apathetic on the election but should come out en masse to get the PVC and vote during the election.

He said, “we invited officials of INEC to come and appeal to the people to live up to their civic responsibility by registering as citizens of Nigeria to vote in the forthcoming general elections”.

