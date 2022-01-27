By Ibrahim Hassan

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State has expressed sadness over incessant human carnage in Kaduna especially in Southern Kaduna with the latest killing of a herder and subsequent renewed circle of killings.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, in a statement described the renewed violence as tragic.

He said: “CAN appeals to citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to a stop this new wave of killings.

“Our dear state has been on the news for the wrong reasons which include banditry, kidnapping, assaults on communities and killings of innocent citizens.

“This evil must stop now and those keeping quiet need to speak up forthwith. We cannot pass this type of record to the next generation.

“When others are struggling to get out of poverty to become self-reliant we are now famous for killing others at every slight provocation.

“Our faith and culture do not teach us a barbaric manner of settling conflicts.

“We should, therefore, strengthen our love for one another and value the sanctity of human life.

“We must all resolve that no life should be sacrificed from now henceforth in our state, irrespective of the identity of victims.

“CAN is willing to work with all peace-loving individuals, groups and organisations to bring back the lost glory of Kaduna State and uphold the sanctity of human life.”

Miyetti Allah

Meanwhile, the Chairman of MACBAN in Southern Kaduna, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa Albarka, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has claimed that three Fulani herders were killed in the renewed Southern Kaduna killings, while 8 cows belonging to the Fulani were poisoned.

Alhaji Albarka alleged that “one herdsman, Yusuf Mamuda, 16, was found dead on Sunday at Zaman Dabo District in Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf, with his head cut off and taken away by the killers.

“Another man in company of his brother was killed in Atyap when he stopped to buy petrol for his motorcycle.”

Another herdsman, Amadu Surubu, was killed when some armed youth attacked Bakin Kogi Market in Kauru Local Government Area on Monday while 8 cows were poisoned in Fadama Area in the Local Government.”

Similarly, the Youth Leader of the Atyap Chiefdom, Gabriel Joseph, said attackers invaded Kurmin Masara in the chiefdom on January 11 and killed three persons, “ they burnt a house and a police vehicle.”

‘Gov el-Rufai sad’

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier in a statement, appealed to those who lost their relations and loved ones to allow security forces and government to manage the situation as investigations had commenced.

According to Aruwan, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i had expressed his sadness at the reports and was not happy over the fresh killings in the area.

“He expressed deep concern that despite the efforts and hard work of the government, security forces and other critical stakeholders to ensure the gradual return of peace, the killings had caused a setback which must not be allowed to gain ground,” he added.

