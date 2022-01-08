The current trend against bullying and recent discovery on the death of a student at Dowen College in 2021 has led to massive outcries and people sharing their past experiences and sad bullying encounters during their secondary school years.

One individual who can relate to the sad state of being bullied and overcoming those challenges is Mr Jerry Ihensekhien, the founder and chairman of the charity organisation Kick Against Child Abuse (KACA), he shed light about his experience during his days in a boarding school and how he survived it.

Speaking at a charity event held at Abule Egba community high school. organized by his group, KACA, the philanthropist and entrepreneur who had other members of his NGO at the event which condemned Student bullying campaign at. was held at the

In his statement, he talked about the need for proprietors of schools, parents and guardians to be more attentive to their wards and aware of what goes on around them, as they may exhibit certain behavior of bullying, so to correct such behaviours early enough.

He said: “Most parents see this bad behaviour in their children but choose to look away, believing their wards would grow out of it or simply thinking it shows strong character, not knowing these are red flags when not adequately checked, would lead to more serious consequences in the future.” He stated.

He also addressed the need for parents to also “listen to their children when they complain about being bullied, and can even go ahead and ask questions when they see bruises on their children”

“Parents should be observant of their children, sometimes it is the little things that give away so much details, to see what their ward is going through and they should be proactive by taking such issues to the school authorities so as to stamp out the problem once and for all.”

KACA which looks to continue their fight against child abuse is seeking to educate adolescents and teenagers on the dangers of bullying, they look to address more of the issues in subsequent campaigns at more secondary schools in the Lagos environs.