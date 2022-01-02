By Emmanuel Aziken

The call by the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state brought another light to the increasing domination of Governor Godwin Obaseki over the political space in the state.

The APC hinged its call on the claim that the governor besides running the executive branch of government with a skeletal cabinet, had also taken over the affairs of the legislature and become impervious to judicial pronouncements.

In classifying the legislative branch of government which is supposed to act as a check on the governor, the APC state chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd.) described them as the ‘ten jokers’ who sit in the place of the 24 members of the House of Assembly and make laws from the Government House.

However, Col. Imuse fell short of noting the embarrassing surrender of one of his able enforcers, Tony Adun popularly called Tony Kabaka. Mr. Kabaka, the APC Youth Leader, had in a video few days ago gone on his knees to apologise to the governor over his past spat.

The apology was despite the fact that Governor Obaseki had caused the demolition of Kabaka’s hotel in 2020. To add insult to the injury, after the demolition of the multi-million naira hotel, Governor Obaseki had slapped an N18 million fine on Kabaka to be paid as the cost of demolishing his hotel!

Kabaka had gone to court to seek redress and recently won relief on the issue. However, instead of celebrating, Kabaka went on his knees to beg his many supporters not to rejoice over the court victory, with a warning that rejoicing over the court victory could further annoy Governor Obaseki.

Instead, he pleaded with Obaseki as a senior brother to forgive him for his past assertions and positions with a pledge to never abuse the governor again. He said that he had learnt his lessons.

Following the viral video of the man who once mocked the governor and his wife over their matrimonial challenges, but now physically on his knees begging, the governor relented. In a sign of good gesture, the governor invited Kabaka to Government House where a cow and two bags of rice were handed over to him as a sign of his forgiveness. At the presentation of the Christmas package, Kabaka to the shock of those who thought that the viral video was cloned, repeated his surrender.

It is not known if Kabaka will now resign his position in the APC given his 100% turnaround in his political assertions.

Before Kabaka, Obaseki had also squared up with other durable enemies, starting with about the most formidable, that is, Adams Oshiomhole.

The pair squared up at Oshiomhole’s residence in November 2019 following the maiden convocation of the nearby Edo Varsity. The governor according to news reports escaped lynching in the hands of his predecessor’s supporters at Oshiomhole’s gate.

That incident perhaps marked the point of no return as the two men engaged in a war of attrition that led to the suspension of Oshiomhole by his APC ward and eventual removal as national chairman of the APC.

Sacked of his paraphernalia of office, Oshiomhole was considerably diminished and his presence in town once heralded with an overflow of security men, was now left exposed and made to operate mostly from Abuja.

Kabaka may have learnt from the experience of Oshiomhole by now seeking the path of peace with the man who demolished his hotel and asked him to pay for the demolition.

However, Obaseki has not run all his enemies out of town. Some have continued to abide, albeit using superior political sophistication.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was Obaseki’s challenger as the PDP governorship candidate in 2016, and as the APC candidate in 2020, has had his own challenges.

In July 2021, Governor Obaseki revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of the farm of Pastor Ize-Iyamu citing ‘overriding public interest.’

The farm, named Amagba Farm in Amagba Village in Oredo Local Government Area has a training school where young farmers are trained and reportedly employs dozens of persons. The extensive farm covering about 18 hectares in the village has different kinds of livestock including chicken, goats and such.

That case is believed to be still locked in court.

However, one of the most prominent ‘enemies’ who has remained invincible to Obaseki is Chief Dan Orbih, the national vice-chairman, South-South of the PDP.

Orbih had built the PDP in the state into arguably the most robust opposition political platform during the Oshiomhole years. Reflective of Orbih’s success were the successes recorded in federal elections while he was chairman.

Following Obaseki’s defection to the PDP in July 2020, Orbih was appointed to manage the campaign of the man that he had in the past criticized. He successfully went round the state and sold the governor to the populace resulting in the governor’s second term victory in September 2020.

However, the move by the governor to integrate his supporters into the elected PDP structures at ward, Local Government Area and state levels has brought both men to a clash.

Obaseki had in a fit of anger at Orbih’s stance conveyed a meeting of his supporters just before the October national convention of the PDP where Orbih was suspended and also banned from attending the PDP convention.

Both actions were, however, dismissed by the state chapter of the PDP and the national chapter and also by the courts.

Orbih has also continued to hold ground despite what some allege as acts of coercion against elected PDP officials.

It was a battle of wits between both men during the Christmas holidays when the governor hosted political supporters to a Christmas party in Benin. Orbih also hosted PDP faithful to his annual Christmas party in his Ogbonna country home. Shockingly, members of the state exco led by the deputy chairman, Harrison Omoagbon graced Orbih’s party alongside excited party cheiftains.

Orbih in his first public rebuff of the governor’s harmonization plans of the state exco said that a local chapter of the PDP cannot amend the constitution of the party.

Whatever is his backbone, Orbih is standing firm and it is not known if he got a cow and bags of rice like Kabaka who has now melted under heat!

