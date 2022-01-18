.

…Ten rescued in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Soldiers and bandits engaged in a fierce gun battle at the Ung uwar Musa Tudun Wada Kudansa in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, earlier, on Tuesday, with casualties on both sides.

The tension in the community has subsided, as residents had returned to their normal businesses.

Speaking to journalists, the community leader, Chief Joseph Sauri Garba, said the conflict between the security agents and the bandits lasted for some hours.

“The bandits dominated our community around 12 am, they were prepared to kidnap community members.

But the people Kidnapped were rescued after security agents engaged the criminals, a source told journalists.

According to locals, the security agents rescued 10 community members.

As of the time of filing this report, no reaction from the authorities on the skirmish, yet.

