By Vincent Ujumadu

THE former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi has paid a visit to the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye during which he formally informed the party leadership of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party.

Umeadi was accompanied on the visit by two members of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of APGA, Dr. Uju Okeke and Hon. Patrick Obianwu, as well as the national vice chairman of APGA in South South, Ogbueshi Tony Eboka, the party’s chairman in Delta State, Chief Afam Enemokwu and chairman in Imo State, Hon. John Iwuala.

Others in the entourage were chairman of the party in Delta State, Rev. Augustine Ewemere, that of Akwa Ibom State, Joseph Patrick Otu, Ebonyi State chairman Stephen Okoronka, coordinator of the party in Enugu State, Ernest Biosa and Deputy Chairman of APGA in Anambra State, Chief Tony. Elee

While seeking the blessing of the party leadership as he declared his ambition, Umeadi, who is a Professor of Law at University of Nigeria, observed that only good leadership could bring the much needed change Nigeria, adding that he was prepared to give the country quality leadership and put her on the path of economic and economic growth.

He said: “Nigeria requires a change which only good leadership could provide. We need to change the way we think so we could change the way we do things”.

“We all need to roll up our sleeves and go to work in all facets of our national life and I believe that we will be able to reposition Nigeria in four years from 2023.

“I am stepping out as a champion of rule of law, separation of powers and due process. The bulwark of my presidential bid is predicated on popular votes at the polls from a majority of Nigerians. We should respect the ballots”.

Umeadi, who said he had related in one way or the other with many politicians, both living and dead, recalled how he was introduced to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo at Ikenne, Ogun State by his late uncle and running mate to Awolowo, Chief Philip Umeadi, SAN.

According to him, the uppermost thing in his mind is how Nigerians from all parts of the country would reconcile with themselves, insisting that his ambition is also to entrench a new political culture that would galvanize different segments of the country.

“I have the capacity, sense of history, humility and self efficiency to reconcile and weld our ethnic groups together. My efforts would be geared towards building a Nigeria where justice and equity would reign for all citizens irrespective of tribe and status”, Umeadi said.

He assured the national chairman of APGA that if he got the party’s presidential ticket he would have a good chance of winning the election and described himself as the Moses which the Igbo need to be properly entrenched in Nigeria.

In his speech, Oye commended Umeadi for his courage and described him as the biblical David of the time who needed the guidance of God.

“Umeadi has decided to run for President, having reached the apogee of his carrier as Chief Judge, a position he held for eight years. He is a good man, humble, intelligent and learned, which are the attributes needed in a Nigerian leader,” Oye said.

Vanguard recalls that before the visit to the national chairman of APGA, Umeadi had secured the endorsement of many groups, including those from the past Presidents-General of the South East town unions, as well as many stakeholders from other parts of the country.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA