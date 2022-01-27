Jumia consumers will enjoy free delivery on Jumia Express orders as the company pushes its Free Delivery campaign within Lagos and Abuja. The campaign is aimed at incentivising consumers to shop daily on the platform.

“We want Nigerians to conveniently shop online without having to worry about delivery fees. That is why we are introducing the cost-saving promo to enable them to buy more while spending less.,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO Massimiliano Spalazzi.

The deal will be valid for all Jumia Express (items stored at the Jumia warehouse) orders above 4,999 Naira in Lagos and Abuja, excluding large items. The campaign, one of the first for the year, is among several initiatives the company is putting together to encourage consumers to continue shopping on the platform while enjoying a rewarding online shopping experience.