.

…We thank Umahi for lifting the ban on Town Union election – Elected Union Chair

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

IT was a moment of relief and jubilation as Okposi Okwu Development Union, OODU, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State held its Town Union election at the weekend to elect new National Executives from all the blocs that made up the Union.

The new executives are to pilot the affairs of the Community for a term of 4 years before the conduct of another election.

The people of the Community were in mood jubilation, following the conduct of the election, which had hitherto lingered for quite some time now.

The Town Union election, which took place at its ancestral home, “Oye Okwu” in Okposi Okwu Community of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, was witnessed by stakeholders from the Community, including the traditional ruler, the Development Centre Coordinator, the Council Chairman of Ohaozara, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, among others to ensure its success.

At the end of the election, High Chief John Osi emerged as the newly elected President General of Okposi Okwu Development Union with other executive members who were elected alongside him.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Osi appreciated God for giving them the opportunity to serve the Community and also commended Governor David Umahi for lifting the ban on Town Union election and for the overwhelming infrastructural development of the state.

He, therefore solicited for the support of the entire community in order to carry out their duties effectively, saying that leadership is nothing without followership.

He stressed that the people needed to be united so that the Community can undergo a transformation and make lasting progress.

“I want to thank God, the Creator of the whole universe, the Giver of wisdom, the greatest leader. We are thanking Him for giving us the opportunity to serve. Am also using this opportunity to thank the Governor who lifted the ban on our Union election.

“We pray God to bless him. I want to appreciate the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs the Chairman of the LGA, the Development Coordinatorator and the election transition committee, stakeholders for their diligence in the conduct of the election.

“We need your support. Leadership is nothing without followers and I am very sure looking at the faces of everybody present here and those that didn’t come, we shall get your full support. And also, on behalf of other elected members, we will do our best to move the Union forward.

“For me, this is a momentous occasion. This is a day by the grace of God we shall all continue to remember. I pray to God that this marks the beginning of a new era we all will be able to get our people together and transform our community for the better. I want to let you know that we have been faced with serious challenges as a community and first and foremost is Unity. We need to be united to make the progress we are expected to make.

“I know people are expecting much from us, in terms of unifying our community. We shall put all that happened in the past behind us and move forward.”

Chief Osi further stated that as part of his programmes and policies, a day will be set aside to honour and remember heroes both in the past and present, who sacrificed their lives for the welfare and existence of the Okposi Okwu Community.

“We shall begin to respect our past leaders, those who sacrificed their lives to establish this beautiful land that we all enjoy. As a way of creating unity, we shall set a day aside, when we will recognize “Okposi Okwu heroes past. People like Uneke Ocha, Ogbuefi, Nwuna, Okparoke, Aja Ekpechu, Ajanwachukwu, Enechi Ekuma11, amongst others.”

On her part, the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Mrs.Nkechinyere Ihioku expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the Town Union election, saying that Governor Umahi has laid the foundation of peace across the state, which has resulted in infrastructural developments across the State.

The Council Chairman who was represented by Hon. Nwani Odi Barry charged the newly elected executives to do everything possible to justify the confidence reposed on them by working together in unity.

“I want to appreciate our peace-loving Governor. If not because of his peaceful disposition, I don’t think there will be peace here. He came to Ebonyi with peace and has shown Okposi Okwu peace. There is no other peaceful place like Okposi Okwu. I thank you all for that.

“I also want to commend the Electoral Committee members, DC Coordinator, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters among others for the satisfactory election.”