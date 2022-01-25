By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, JOSTUM, Tuesday matriculated 4,607 students into the year 2020/2021 academic session of the institution.

From the breakdown of the new intakes, the matriculated includes 3,345 Undergraduate Students, 362 Sandwich Students and 900 Postgraduate Students.

In his address after the matriculation oath taking ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Richard Kimbir who congratulated the intakes for scaling the hurdles of the university’s admission, screening and registration processes urged them to jealously guard their admission into the university.

The Vice Chancellor noted that all acts of violence were retrogressive and, therefore, condemnable in any decent society and urged the student to “shun all forms of cultism, indecent dressing, sexual harassment, drug abuse, examination misconduct, unlawlul demonstration and willful destruction of university property.

Prof. Kimbir reiterated that “the university is a place where you enjoy great many freedoms, you must also bear in mind that with freedom, comes responsibility. You must imbibe the doctrine of live and let live.

“You must be committed, determined and disciplined, putting in all to make the University, your parents, guardians, and the entire society proud at the end of your studies.”

He asserted that the university would in turn, provide the students the enabling environment to showcase their talents as well as inculcate in them requisite positive changes in their intellectual, moral and spiritual disposition.

The Vice Chancellor also assured that students’ welfare remained the university’s cardinal objective and would remain in the front burner as this administration works tirelessly to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

Speaking on his vision for the institution, Prof. Kimbir said, “my administration’s vision for the university has been clearly defined in my mission statement to ‘re-position the university for national and global competitiveness’.”

“Therefore the pursuit of academic excellence focusing on quality teaching, research, extension services, infrastructure, staff and students welfare are in the foreground and aimed at maximizing the use of ultra-modern techniques in teaching and research, agricultural production and approaches to solving the problems of farmers and the society.”

