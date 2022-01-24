Josephine Oboh-Macleod makes history in Scottish politics

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod has made history as the first woman of African descent to vie for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party’s councillorship ticket in Milngavie, Scotland.

Oboh-Macleod partook in the hustings and interview, on Monday, under the umbrella of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party as the first BAME member of African descent to attempt to be selected as Councillor.

She was gunning for the councillorship ticket of Milngavie Ward one, East Dumbatonshire Council, Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO:

Although Oboh-Macleod, a philanthropist, humanitarian, acclaimed art curator and collector, and entrepreneur, lost the ticket, she congratulated the party and people of Scotland for the opportunity.

According to her, “The Scottish Conservative Party is the frontrunner in giving opportunities to all in an inclusive and non-discriminatory way.”

She further stated that humanitarian politics is the new movement that she was advocating.

Oboh-Macleod’s thank-you speech read in part: “I am happy that the Scottish Conservative Party approved that a BAME person of black African descent take part for the first time in the history of East Dumbatonshire, Scotland, campaign for the position of Councillor for Milngavie.

“I say a huge thank you to the Scottish Conservative Party, East Dumbatonshire Association for giving me this great opportunity.

“This is the beginning a new dawn in the promotion of an all-inclusive political agenda and it is only the beginning for me in local, national and international politics.

“I am also using this opportunity to thank all those that supported me in this journey.

“I want to reassure you all that I will continue with my humanitarian work, which is a great passion for me.”

Vanguard News