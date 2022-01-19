By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

THE Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria, JOMSAN, has called on the Federal, States, and Local Governments including Security Agencies to join the fight against multiple taxation and incessant blocking of federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting and generating revenue for government.

The JOMSAN President, Dr Nnamdi Ogbogbo, made the call in Abuja during unveiling of ALGON Seal for the year 2022.

He noted that for the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, the government needs to create an enabling environment for investors and businesses to strive, including curbing every form of multiple taxations.

He added that the blocking of federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting government revenue has negatively impacted on the ease of doing business in Nigeria which he said must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said: “The aim of this occasion is to unveil ALGON SEAL for the year 2022 and to carry out the National Assembly directive to ALGON/NULGE as regards the menace of multiple taxation, caused by the unwarranted and unlawful blocking of our highways by all and sundry in the name of government revenue.

“For the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, Government needs to create an enabling environment for investors.

“Government should reduce taxation on companies, boost electricity which is an important commodity because without electricity how would companies function effectively and also improve on our transportation systems. Without the necessary prerequisite, Nigeria’s ease of doing business rank would remain in the same range.

“We are hereby calling on Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Bank of Industry, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and other private sector groups to sustain the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“It is in the light of the above that the Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria, a government approved NGO is calling on the Federal, States, the Local Governments, Security Agencies, the Nigeria Police, the DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Customs Service to join us in this war against multiple taxation and the blocking of federal highways in order to bring back sanity to our roads to ensure the ease of doing business in our country.

“The practice of stopping vehicles on the road in order to sell unapproved and fake clearance certificates will henceforth be a thing of the past. The use of unauthorized associations to certify local government permits must also come to an end.

“I am therefore appealing to the government, the police, drivers’ unions, members of JOMSAN and the general public for understanding and support to enable us ensure that we record huge success.

“In this regard, we are calling on the federal and state governments to assist us in this battle with the necessary logistics and funding if we are to effectively carry out the directive of the National Assembly and ALGON/NULGE to eradicate multiple taxation and stop all illegal road blocks and bring uniformity among all 774 local government revenue contractors in the Mobile Advert Industry”, Igbogbo stressed.

To this end, he pledged his commitment to prioritise the welfare of JOMSAN members, just as he advised the members to always approach client with civility as anyone found to flout the directive will face serious sanction.

“In the area of welfare of members, I will ensure that they are well remunerated by the local governments they work for and that they get the best competitive prices from their clients. I will also ensure that members get health and death insurance while they are members of this body.

“The welfare of our members will be paramount in my dispensation, I will make no mistake about that. I assure everyone of our members that I will not compromise or play politics with their welfare.

“In the area of discipline of members, I would like to stress that members should be civil in their approach to clients, drivers and the general public.

“They should go about their business with utmost decorum and should be seen to be well dressed at all times.

“They must eschew fighting and quarrelling and ensure that disagreements end in dialogue.

“The penalty for flouting any of these directives is suspension or expulsion from the organization,” he emphasized.