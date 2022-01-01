Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Jigawa State Government has said that henceforth, anyone caught to have raped a girl below the age of ten would be sentenced to death.

The state government said it has agreed with the death sentence on those sex predators who violates children below the age of ten as was encapsulsted in the Child Rights Act.

The law stipulated that anyone found to have had the canal knowledge of a girl under the age of 10, will be sentenced to death.

The Commissioner of Justice in Jigawa State; Dr.Musa Adamu, the VOA Hausa has reportedly made the announcement at a press conference in Dutse.

He told journalists that anyone found guilty of the offence would face the wrath of the law without option or favour.

The state Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru had earlier last year, assented to the law for prohibiting such molestation and violation which encompasses death penalty on rapists and life sentence on those who rape a girl below the age of 10.

Already, the state has 196 court cases while 178 has been sent for legal advice.

” In the court cases, there were 90 rape cases,27 for murder , 31 for sodomy ,18 for kidnapping,illicit sex act 2,major rascality 2,twenty armed robbery cases,and 2 Road Traffic offences.

The Commissioner explained that the state Ministry of Justice has 25 cases in the appellate Court in Kano and had completed 83 major cases in 8 High Courts in the state capital Dutse,at Gumel, Hadejia,Kazaure and in Ringim.

The Commissioner however, lamented over the slow pace of dispensation of justice., alleging that it was the major challenge his Ministry was facing.

According to him, the problem of unspeedy delivery of justice was not only in Jigawa but could generally be solved by deploying the appropriate kind of modem technology.