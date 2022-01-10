Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Some founding members of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Jigawa state, under the aiges of Jigawa APC Stakeholders Forum have petitioned the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, alleging that the state governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar was ‘terrorizing them’.

The APC members also demanded for immediate cancellation of the state congress.

The stakeholders had earlier on October 30 2021 petitioned the CECPC and again sent a reminder dated 23rd December, 2021.

In the said petition signed by six leaders of the group, which include Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Taura, Barrister Hafizu Abubakar, Alhaji Bala Idi Kazaure, Mutari Garba Garki and Saifullahi Muhammad Mudasshir, alleged that Governor Badaru “singlehandedly championed the congresses that produced consensus nomination of Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel as chairman of APC in Jigawa state, alongside 35 other executive council members.

“Reference to the petition written and dated 30th of October 2021 and submitted to your good office; as stakeholders that participated actively in building APC in Jigawa state, we write to remind and bring the attention of your good office, the need to do justice to the crisis bedeviling the APC in the state.

The Jigawa APC stakeholders said in the petition that due process and provisions of the constitution of APC was strangled on 16th October, 2021 in the name of state party congress Jigawa state chapter.

“We, the undersigned and card carrying members of APC being critical stakeholders of the party in Jigawa state observed with concern how due process and provisions of the constitution of our great party was strangled on 16th October, 2021 in the name of party state congress Jigawa state chapter.

“We are aggrieved with what was termed as state congress that produced Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Gumel as chairman alongside 35 other Executive Council members in the state on the following grounds:

“There was no genuine consensus that produced the current leadership of the state Executive council because not all stakeholders were carried along or contacted, no nomination forms were offered for sales to any member apart from those installed for consideration by Governor of the state Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

“There was no balanced consideration of interest groups that make up the party architecture in the state in sharing the leadershrp positions. In particular interest groups from defined ANPP, CPC, and AC were not considered, the Governor hand-picked the EXCO and handed over the party affairs in the state to a crop of people who are not known our grass root members.

“There was deliberate denial of access to the venue of the congress, the petitioners and other members eligible to contest or attend the meetingweredisauowed entranoetothe venuebytheorderafme governor and was done deiiberately in order m deny aggrieved members from expressing their positions in a voice vote during the Congress as provided by article 20 of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended).”

