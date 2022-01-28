Nigerian International musical artiste Adeniji Jemiriye wins the outstanding international artist award in USA.

The songwriter said it was an honour to share her musical talent to the world, and promise to influence the world positively with her music.

Jemiriye added that, it has been a dream come true and it was never a regret to make music a career, however she said her music have been a tool to correct some societal ills that affect women and children.

She got the award at the AD King’s foundation awards and gala ceremony in United State Of America, with Dr Naomi King in attendance and other dignitaries.

She dedicate the award to all her fans and well wishers in America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and other continents in the world who trust and believe in her talent, and promise to be a good ambassador people will reckon with in the nearest future.