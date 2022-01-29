Iyabo Ojo

By Joy Mazoje

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram to reflect on her life journey as a single mother.

The popular movie sensation shared a throwback photo of herself and her kids, Festus and Priscilla. Having a flashback on how her journey has come so far, the mother of two stated that she is thankful for the experience.

READ ALSO:Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Iyabo Ojo revealed in her post that she used to be afraid and confused raising up her kids as a single mother, however, she was able to pull through in the end.

The stunning actress who tied the knots in 2001 and got divorced a couple of years later disclosed that she felt like a failure after her marriage was dissolved.

“This year I began my journey as a single mum with no direction. I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety. I felt like a failure, a loser, I felt I wasn’t good enough, I felt little, I didn’t really know how to fit in or even start,” she wrote.

“How was I even going to pull through,? I never thought of me making it in life, I just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal. All I knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me and that inspired me to keep moving. Today I look back and all I want to say is thank you Lord. It’s never to late to start all over again…… it will be tough but you will be fine. There is always light at the end of the tunnel” she added.