Whykayy

Voluptuous beauty known for her many talents in the entertainment sphere, Adeyinka Ogunjimi better known as Whykayy has given an insight into her journey into the entertainment industry, saying it was a battle that took measured steps and passion. Whykayy has dotted the landscape with her singing, writing, acting and more.

“It all started with passion. Music was my first love but acting seems to be winning the day more and more. From high school, I’ve always liked being creative; I like to write poems, articles, lyrics and all of that . I haven’t even really considered which is my strongest point but I’ve been doing more of acting and as for the music side, I make soundtracks for Nollywood movies and yes I have my own studio; music production is another thing in my portfolio,” she told Potpourri in a chat.

Whykayy admitted she is not living the dream but she is sure on her way as she is doing what she loves to do and wouldn’t trade the life for any other. She said there have been challenges but not enough to put out the fire of her passion.

“Nothing good comes easily. Getting movie roles isn’t as easy as it seems, there are factors . Sometimes I have to be available for one or two shoots even when I have to be somewhere else . What can a girl do? Regardless, all have come with different perks, pros and cons but so far, I’ve been able to pay my bills. I’ll choose them over 9-5,” she declared.