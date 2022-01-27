.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said it is unfortunate that the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Amendment rejected the inclusion of state police in the constitution.

The National President of MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu in his reaction Thursday in Makurdi said despite the position of the National Assembly, Nigerians would continue to agitate for the inclusion of state police in the constitution given the security challenges facing the country.

Dr. Pogu said: “It is unfortunate, we thought we would have achieved that but the majority of us including them the lawmakers were obviously comfortable with the inclusion of state police in the constitution.

“By what they have done, it means we will continue with the agitation. They should know that by reason of the worsening insecurity in the country, the state Police is very important.

“Moreover we have to practice true federalism and true federalism allows for some institutions to be established by the federating units.

“We have not lost hope, we are positive that someday they will reconsider their position; we are hopeful about that because the security situation in the country at the moment has made the creation of state police an imperative.”

