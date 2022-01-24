By Boluwaji Obahopo & Peter Okutu

Irate youths of Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu council area of Kogi State, weekend, set the old Police barracks in the community ablaze over the alleged killing of one of them by a police officer.

In a similar development, Akaeze Community youths in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State also went on a rampage over the killing of a youth by a team of Ebubeagu operatives.

It was gathered that the youth killed in Kabba, identified as Paul, was reportedly shot dead on an account of “sachet water.”

An eyewitness said Paul, an Okada man, had allegedly taken a sachet of ‘pure water’ from the Policeman’s car to drink without his permission.

It was learned that the boy’s action angered the policeman and the melee that followed led the policeman to pull his trigger against the victim, who died instantly.

The death of Paul Saturday morning sparked off protests in Kabba town in the evening of the day as angry youths descended on the barrack and set it on fire.

It was gathered that the incident elicited wide protests in the town, forcing business activities to a standstill.

A group of mobile policemen was drafted into the ancient town to quell the uprising that ensued in the town as a result of the incident.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, who confirmed the incident, however, said that the information from the Area Commander of the Police in the area was different from the claims being spread.

CP Egbuka added that the Policeman had tried to defend himself from the victim, promising to investigate the matter further and get the true position of things.

“The true situation could only be known after the investigation,” said CP Egbuka.

In a swift reaction, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged killing of the Okada rider and subsequent destruction of the Old Police Barracks in Kabba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, who made this known in a statement, yesterday, urged the youths of the community to remain calm.

“The governor has called on the youths in Kabba to remain calm and allow investigation into the matter for necessary action.”

But there was tension in Akaeze Community of Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State, yesterday, over the alleged murder of one Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim on 18th January 2022.

The youths alleged that the victim, accused of stealing bamboo was arrested and killed by a team of Ebubeagu operatives in Ivo LGA.

In a video clip that went viral last week, the victim was tied and kept close to a security van while Ebubeagu operatives were seen beating the victim as one of them used an axe to pierce him (Anyim) on the side.

Unhappy with the development, the youths went gaga, yesterday, taking to the streets to protest the death of the accused, destroying properties worth millions of naira in the process.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the filling station of the Chairman of Ivo LGA, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu, was torched among other properties.

A source from the Community stated “There’s an uprising in Akaeze. Youths attacked Ebubeagu and everyone implicated in the recent gruesome murder of someone in Akaeze.

Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim was murdered on 18/01/2022 by the members of Ebubeagu security outfit in Akeze Ivo LGA, Ebonyi State.

“Ebubeagu operatives killed a youth in the area. The Akaeze youths after their meeting went peacefully to the Chairman of Ivo to ask him to assist them in producing the killer of the victim.”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, promised to call the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ivo LGA and get back to Vanguard concerning the matter.

