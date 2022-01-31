By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, urged South East residents in Abuja to come out on February 2nd, 2022 in solidarity with its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he appears in court.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Biafrans in Abuja and its environs should solidarize with our patriots due for a court appearance on February 2, 2022.”, said they cannot be abandoned because the allegation leveled against them does not infringe on the law of Nigeria.

IPOB statement read: “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We want to inform all Biafrans that the following gentlemen of our movement: Mazi Chidebere Onwudiwe, Mazi David Nwawuishi, Mazi Bright Ishinwa Chimezie, and Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu will be in court over the frivolous and empty charges preferred against them by the federal government of Nigeria on the 2nd of February 2022. The Nigerian government and its cabal see Nigeria as their conquered estate handed over to them by the colonial masters.

“We cannot abandon these patriots at any point. So, we urge Biafrans around Abuja and the Northern States to solidarise with them on that day. IPOB members across Northern Region must solidarise with them on that day, 2nd of February 2022.

“The bogus charges preferred against them have no merit and do not hold water. Self-determination activities in the world are not criminal activities.

“The federal government cannot win IPOB in the court of competent jurisdiction because freedom is an inevitable right of every human being. IPOB is only following the laws of the land both international and local.

“We know the desperation of the Nigeria Government to influence the international community to stop Biafra restoration but they will not succeed at all.”

