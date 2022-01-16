.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said there would be a sit-at-home in the South-East only on Tuesday, January 18, in protest against the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the next proceedings come up on that day, and not Wednesday, 19th and Thursday, 20th.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said anybody issuing an order for a sit-at-home on the 19th and 20th of January was not a member of IPOB and such persons were working against the interest of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire struggle for independence.

The statement explained that the reason IPOB limited the sit-at-home to only Tuesday was so as not to compound the pains of the people.

“We wish to tell Biafrans and friends of Biafrans that there will be no sit-at-home on the 19th and 20th of January 2022.

Following our leader’s upcoming court proceedings next week, precisely on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January, 2022, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home only on the 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January.

“In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lockdown only on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th of January is the judgment day in the suit by our leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on the 19th and 20th of January.

“Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must be treated as such. IPOB leadership has given order and that order is what subsists”.

Vanguard News Nigeria