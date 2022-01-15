Says only Tuesday sit-at-home is what it approved

Urge people to go about their businesses on 19th and 20th January, 2022

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nneewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Saturday, said that there will be no sit- at-home on Wednesday, 19th and Thursday 20th January 2022.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “There will be no sit-at-home, in Biafra land on January Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th, 2022,” he said.

Anybody issuing order for sit-at-home on 19th and 20th of January is not a member of IPOB and such persons are working against the interest of its leader and the entire struggle for independence and should therefore, be disregarded.

The pro-Biafra group however stated that there will be sit-at-home only on Tuesday, 18th January because it does not want to compound the pains of tge the people, hence, they limited the sit-at-home to only Tuesday January 18, 2022.

IPOB however stated emphatically that sit-at-home will only be observed on Tuesday 18th January the first day its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court in this 2022.

IPOB added that that Wednesday 19th January, 2022 is the judgment day in the suit by its leader against the Federal Government, which is pending before an Umuahia High Court and because of that there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

IPOB’s statement read, “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to tell Biafrans and friends of Biafrans that there will be no site at-home on 19th and 20th January 2022.

“Following our leader’s upcoming court proceedings next week, precisely on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022, we wish to remind Biafrans, that there will be sit-at-home only on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January.

“In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lock down only on Tuesday January 18 2022 for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January.

“Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must be treated as such, IPOB leadership have given order and that order is what sublists.

“Everybody must be careful because this waves that is coming will consume many and every principal of IPOB mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don’t checkmate the activities of members and call them to order.

“IPOB is not village or social club where everybody will behave untoward to people like cultists.

“It is on the table and to the knowledge of IPOB leadership how some principal officers were encouraging evils in IPOB without minding the repercussions and consequences, however we want to make it categorically clear and known to them that it will come back to him or her that encouraged evil against his or her fellow human beings.

“For clarity sake, we reiterate that there will be no sit-at-home on January 19th and 20th. Nobody is expected to obstruct or interfere with either human or vehicular movements in those days under any guise.

“Any detractor or agent of darkness caught obstructing people’s activities in Biafra land on January 19th and 20th in the name of enforcing sit-at-home, will regret his or her actions, be warned.

“We realise that some unscrupulous elements and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land.

“IPOB has never declared sit-at-home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go on to their normal business on these days19th and 20th January 2021, without fear.

“Anybody issuing order for sit-at-home on 19th and 20th of January is not a member of IPOB. Such persons are working against the interest of our leader and the entire struggle for independence. They should be disregarded.

“For the umpteenth time, IPOB is under one Central command and Control , and doesn’t have parallel or factional leadership. The Directorate of State (DOS) under the command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is in charge of the global movement of IPOB.

“Anybody who is not loyal to its Direvtorate of States, DoS, is an impostor and should be disregarded. We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America.

“IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved.”

