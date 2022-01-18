By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated the inspector general of police, Usman Baba Alkali to investigate the kidnap of the traditional rulers in Plateau State.

While asking him to prosecute the perpetrators, the paliament also mandated Alkali to equip the community police with walkie-talkie radio to enhance communication amongst community police ofﬁcials to aide rescue operations amongst themselves.

The House also asked Federal government institutions such as the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South LGA to install street lights within their surroundings with surveillance camera’s given that it was around their institutions that most kidnapping usually takes place.

The resolution came on the heels of the recent abduction of a paramount ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang Da Balak while driving home around the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS in Vom community near Jos, the state capital.

The House took the decision after considering a motion brought by Hon. Bogos Dachung on the matter at Tuesday plenary.

In his motion, Dachung noted that the issue of insecurity, kidnapping and a payment of huge ransom to secure the release of victims has become a nightmare in the society.

“This issue of kidnapping is on the alarming rise in Plateau State particularly my constituency, Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency.

“On Sunday the 16th January, 2022, at about 8pm the paramount ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang Da Balak was abducted while driving home around the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Vom community while driving home. He is now the second traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau State within two months.

“The issues of kidnapping has become a day to day routine with the kidnappers placing a huge demand of ransom on family, friends and communities of their victims in order to secure the release the said victims.

“In this digital era where tracking ought to be made easier due to the synchronizing of National Identity Number with phone number, yet, the perpetrators of the inhumane act continue to communicate with victims’ family via phone yet go untraceable and free.

“Unfortunately, both traditional rulers who are custodians of the people and the citizens are new target of kidnappers”, he said.

Adopting the motion after securing the support of the majority of the members, the House asked its committee on police affairs to follow up and report back to it within two weeks.

