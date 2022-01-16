.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said although the nation’s political leaders and security operatives are trying to tackle the security challenges being experienced across the country, their best leaves more to be desired.

The Catholic prelate disclosed this in his sermon at St. Andrews Church, Orozo Abuja on Sunday.

He, however, admitted that much military personnel have sacrificed their lives trying to defend the nation from armed aggressors.

In consequence, Kaigama urged Nigerians to continue praying for the departed soldiers and also show love to their survivors.

He said, “We witness criminal activities and mindless killings such as the recent attacks in Zamfara State, and efforts by terrorists to establish themselves as a government within a government, yet, the assurances of political leaders and security operatives always leave more to be desired.

“Only yesterday (Saturday), the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was well celebrated. We join millions of Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen and living heroes.

“We must continue to pray for the departed ones, expressing solidarity and showing kindness to the veterans and survivors, while urging the Government to pay particular attention to the welfare of the men and women who have made selfless contributions to the search for durable peace for all Nigerians.”

The Metropolitan Archbishop also stated that the country appeared to transit from one major national challenge to another, stressing that the people expected the government to live up to expectations in many regards.

“Unfortunately, we have become too uncertain about many things; unsure each day about what will become of our people if they go to the farms or streams, what may befall villagers at night, or even in broad daylight in the cities, where people get abducted in exchange for raw cash.

“Many families too are quickly running out of the wine of gladness as they are threatened by moral and social vices, economic hardship; arising from poor and corrupt governance.

“As Jesus filled the empty water jars with the water turned into wine, we all have to beg God to fill our hearts and the hearts of others around us with genuine love,” Kaigama added.

