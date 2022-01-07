By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

HELP has finally come the way of no fewer than 2,500 inhabitants of Fune and Nangere local government areas of Yobe State who were affected by the farmers/herders conflict that destroyed their means of livelihood, leaving them stranded and dislocated.

Following a directive by the Governor, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, according to its Director-General of the outfit, Dr. Mohammed Goje, has since swung into action to ferry the needed assistance to the victims without delay.

The provision of social intervention to the beneficiaries was preceded by the biometric capturing process and a baseline assessment of the affected persons in the two LGAs. The agency is also registering the victims of post-harvest losses in the two councils with a view to providing them with needed assistance as approved by the state government. According to the YOSEMA DG, the first phase is focusing on two local government areas of Fune and Nangere, covering a total of 10 wards and 60 communities with a total population of over 2,500 beneficiaries.

“At the end of the biometric capture and validation, each registered beneficiary is going home with a food basket to cushion the hardship they are encountering while they struggle through other means to put food on their table.

“The process of enumeration and registration entails door-to-door biometric capture followed by registered using software capturing geo coordinate and as well validation of same at the village head or community leader house.

“Distribution will follow same pattern with consulting team led by Mohammed Alkali Dilala and SEMA team jointly reaching beneficiaries at their door steps.

Arewa Voice learnt that in Mashio Ward of Fune LGA, Mashio, Koriyel, Dumbulwa, Mashon Gabar Material and Babudda have been approved to benefit from the government intervention programme, while in Kayeri Ward, Kayeri, Gurungu 1, Gurungu 2, Gueungu 3, Gazarakuma and Abdu Kakau communities make up the list.

Daura A Ward has Dubbol, Dankara, Dorawa, Garin Babbar, Sabon Layi and Jakata Rere, while in Daura B Ward, Gubana, Dumza, Ngamdere, Durwa, Galtai and Ngubdo communities are the beneficiaries.

In the same vein, Ngelzarma B Ward has Ngelshengele, Garin Baushe, Walkere, Kurbunga, Shamka and Suddande. While in Gudugurka Ward, communities of Gudugurka, Lamido Karmashe, Gremari, Rigim, Dufuna and Jama’are Lamido Bala benefitted.

In Nangere LGA, Dawasa Ward has Dawasa, Unguwan Kambiya, Unguwan Namadi, Unguwan Yaro Bagazau, Unguwan Watinani and Garin Baba as beneficiaries, while the inhabitants of Kukuri, Garin Kariya, Bulturi, Garin Kadai, Hana Kashi and Haram were picked for Kukuri Ward.

In Tikau Ward, communities of Tikau, Zagamen, Kaisala, Garaganya Fulani, Shebuwa and Kwakuri also benefitted. This is in addition to Dazigau Ward where Dazigau, Garin Gaye, Lelawarin Fulani, Yaru, Manawaci and Zobali communities benefitted from the gesture, according to Goje.

