By Gabriel Olawale

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, at the weekend restated his commitment towards securing the South West from intruders saying the safety of his people is non-negotiable.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at Saviour Ministries Cherubim and Seraphim(C&S) in Lagos as part of activities to celebrate the 4th anniversary of his ascension as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Adams said that his leadership will leverage on the successes recorded in the last four years to reinvent the glorious days of the southwest and Yoruba race in particular.

His words: “My installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land in 2018, no doubt, came with a lot of hope and expectations, especially, from the Yoruba, both home and abroad, who saw the demand of the office as a herculean task.

“From my humble background as an activist, leader of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and the Global Convener of Oodua Progressives Union, OPU, I knew the burden of leadership and I felt the urge to change the thinking of the people, particularly, on the exalted position of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.”

Speaking on his achievements in securing the Southwest, he said: “In the last four years, we have done our best in security the Southwest, through Amotekun and the SSSG. We have also built enduring legacies in education, health, human capacity development. We have also touched the lives of the needy with various empowerment programmes

“All these initiatives are well coordinated programmes that the south-west is noted for, and the legacies of the Yoruba race endure and on this that we will leverage on our past successes to reinvent the glorious days of the South-West and Yoruba race in particular.”

