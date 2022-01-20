Promises to revamp all police Colleges in the country

Donates 10 operational Vehicles to Cross River Police Command

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has asserted that there must be synergy between the police, military, and other security agencies to win the war against banditry, militancy, and all forms of insurgency in the country.

He further stated that crime was dynamic due to time and individuals involved noting that a lot has evolved therefore approach to mitigate it must also change in a bid to effectively curb such vices across the board.

Speaking in Calabar on Thursday during a one-day familiarisation tour, IGP Usman said there was a need for the police to collaborate with the military and other sister agencies to fight their common enemy.

“You require collaboration, cooperation, friendship with the military and other security agencies, we need to engage ourselves, we need to collectivity fight crime because it has a wide scope, we cannot fight crime and succeed unless we come together.

“It is your duty as a DPO, Commander to galvanize those around you, vigilante, community police officers and other to fight the common enemy, if we can do that we will succeed.

“This is the only way we can make sure that lives become better and lawful businesses are carried out in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“Crime is so dynamic its changes with time, individual, we must act in tandem with the dynamics, you need tools to work, you need intelligence, knowledge of the terrain and technology to win.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the Force was revamping all the police training colleges across the country so that the schools can have better and improved infrastructure to provide qualitative training for intakes.

IGP Usman also donated 10 operational Vehicles to Cross River state Command to boost their effectiveness in crime-fighting adding that they will also expand communication technology to division to enhance effective and efficient policing.

Speaking earlier, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan lauded the IGP for selecting the state while appealing that the Command Headquarters should be renovated amongst other appeals.

He called on the IGP to post more men and officers to the Command as they lacked the manpower to effectively carry out their duty of protection of lives and property.

Vanguard News Nigeria