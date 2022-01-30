…Says unity of Yoruba land sacrosanct

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Saturday, urged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to replicate the initiative of the Southwest Security Network, known as operation Amotekun in the state, saying the initiative will help in tackling insecurity in the state.

Aare Adams said this in Kabba, Kogi State at the 8th edition of Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, tagged: Kabba 2022.

Adams, who is the global convener of the diaspora group, noted that though the state is peaceful, adding there is a need to beef up the security across the state.

His words: “I urge our amiable governor to replicate the idea of Amotekun in Kogi state. The governor can give the state security outfit any name that suits its purpose. This will help in complementing the efforts of the federal government in securing the state”

He, however, hailed the efforts of the governor in driving the economic fortunes of the state, adding that the OPU congress in Kabba had really helped Nigerians in the diaspora to know more about the state.

In her remarks, Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, who represented Governor Bello, expressed appreciation to Adams for using the OPU platform to create a new bond between Kogi state and the people of the diaspora.

She said: “Our amiable governor is a bridge builder and I am sure His Excellency will continue to bridge the gap between the North and the Southwest.

“I urge all members of the OPU to be committed to the ideals of the organization and I know our government is always ready to sustain the relationship between the convener, the Aareonakafo and Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The guest lecturer, Dr.Oluwayomi Atte, in his lecture, titled: “A strategic Approach to Fulfilling the destiny of Yoruba race: The Way Forward, said the Yoruba people are people of integrity, very accomodating and worthy of emulation.

Atte said: “Yoruba history and ethos reflected a culture of people that are very enterprising. Yoruba believes in certain principles including that of Omoluabi, Yoruba believes in hard work, Yoruba hardly go to war, and they are very patient people.

“Our destiny as a race is for the Yoruba to achieve their goals for the betterment of the people.”

Also speaking, the traditional rulers of Kanna town, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, commended, Adams for contributing his quota to the development of Okun land, and Kogi state in particular.

He said: “I want to appreciate the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land for counting Kabba worthy of hosting the OPU World Congress. Aare’s title is the only unifying title that can help to fulfil the destiny of our race.

Other guests present at the conference include the Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Williams Ayeni, the Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, Oba Moses Etombi, Olu of Okeri, Oba JJ Falope, Elejuku of Ejuku, Oba Lamidi Ayeni, Chief Gani Balogun, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gboyega Adejumo; Gbonga Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland; Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti on Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ambassador, Wale Ojo Lanre.

Members and delegates of OPU, National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the OPC, and other prominent guests and dignitaries across the country.

