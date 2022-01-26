By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday, expressed worry over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying no part of the country is safe anymore.

Afenifere also faulted the continued detention of Messrs Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu urging the Federal Government to release the two activists.

Speaking after its general meeting held in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo x-rayed the state of the nation and lamented the various challenges facing Nigeria.

Adebanjo, however, insisted that restructuring the country will bring about the desired change in Nigeria.

He said: “Before and after independence, various efforts have been made to have a country, Nigeria, that everyone would be proud of. A country in which everyone lives a happy life and there is life more abundant for all.

“Afenifere, however, has no doubt whatsoever that the country can never get out of its present logjam, let alone, develop unless there is restructuring.

“Afenifere feels that one of the things that have been a great cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress today was the rubbishing of true federalism.

It means that true federalism must be allowed to be effectively operational immediately. In other words, States and local government councils must be allowed to enjoy self-governance as provided for them in the Constitution.

“Afenifere is convinced that restructuring the Nigerian state before the 2023 general elections can be achieved. It is achievable through the adoption of the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 Mallam El-Rufai Committee of the APC on True Federalism with desirable modifications where necessary.

In recent times, we have consistently expressed concern about the situation of insecurity in Nigeria today. We have also always recommended what we consider as the ways out of the unprecedented security challenges facing us.

“In this respect, we strongly call on the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the introduction of State Police equipped with requisite means to enhance security in the states and that of the federation ultimately. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self-serving.

“The meeting considered Sunday Adeyemo Igboho as a Prisoner of Conscience. Afenifere calls on all men and women of conscience, particularly the international community to which human rights and freedom are abiding faith, to prevail on the Governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Sunday Igboho forthwith.

Not only that, the federal government should also pay Sunday Igboho the damages awarded to him by the court upon the savage attack on his person and property.

“The meeting also called on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu even if on political consideration as happened in the case of Asari Dokubo under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.”