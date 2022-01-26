.

The Ogun State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele described Dapo Abiodun-led government as a failure after a ruling king was killed in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

The Olu of Agodo Village alongside three of his friends were killed before they were burnt in Oba Ayinde Odetola’s car on Monday.

Ogundele released a statement on Wednesday to condemn the horrifying act and he also faulted the security architecture of Ogun State for the increasing crime rate.

The PDP chief highlighted Monday’s incident as another lapse in the current administration.

Ogundele said: “The present government keep telling Ogun State people security is better but how can they sleep with two eyes closed when a sitting king was killed in his community in broad daylight?

“These are lapses that make Dapo Abiodun’s administration a total failure if lives and properties are not secured, who then are you governing?

“We saw the recently launched OP-MESA, rejigging a state security architecture is more than launching patrol vehicles. The entire members of the PDP sympathise with the chiefs and people of Agodo town in Ewekoro. This Government has failed them.

” I encourage every youth and resident in Ogun State to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) because we must not allow this high level of insecurity and insensitivity towards the plight of the people to continue.”

Vanguard News Nigeria