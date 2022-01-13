By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The federal government on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated over 200 Buffalo branded operational vehicles and other security hardware procured by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), as contained in its 2020 Budget, for the Nigerian Police Force.

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion, disclosed that the presentation of the operational equipment is part of the ongoing reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, by prioritizing the provision of modern infrastructure to aid policing in Nigeria.

The minister said the commissioning and numerous interventions by the Police Trust Fund, through equipping, training and modernization of policing infrastructure, is in line with this administrations’ mandates to deepen security and safety nationwide.

Applauding the “initiative to select this brand of Buffalo Trucks which are adjudged rugged and capable of withstanding varied geographical terrains and atmospheric conditions”, the minister said, “There is no gainsaying that the establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very timely and apt, as it came at a time when Government is determined more than ever before to holistically address the various security challenges confronting our great Country Nigeria.

“Achieving the overall objectives of the Trust Fund should be internalized as the collective aspiration of all Nigerians in order to bridge the funding gap in policing by providing the NPF with required operational tools, equipment, training and re-training of personnel as well as the motivation of officers and men through improved welfare.

“In this regard, I, therefore, urge officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to continue putting in your best in the discharge of your duties, and to adopt a holistic internal security mechanism in the Country so as to ensure the provision of a conducive environment, needed to boost operations of the Nigeria Police Force and by extension, emplace a more peaceful and safe Country for economic buoyancy, and improved livelihood for the citizenry”.

He assured the Police that the “government is aware of your numerous operational constraints and will continue to do its best to address these challenges.

“The recent Federal Executive Councils approval of an enhanced salaries packages and other allowances for the Nigeria Police further affirms Mr President’s commitment to enhance policing and deserves commendations from well-meaning Nigerians.

In his address at the occasion, Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the commissioning and handing over of the Buffalo Trucks procured by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Noting that it is in pursuance of one of the three cardinal objectives of this administration, which is the security of lives and property, Alkali said, “It is in the realization of this that the actualization of the Nigeria Police Trust fund was achieved under Your Excellency’s leadership as the Fund is to among others set up to provide financial, logistics and other critical intervention for the Nigeria Police Force.

He continued, “I have no doubt in my mind that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is well-positioned to guarantee to the nation a well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated Nigeria Police Force that would be prompt and responsive to security challenges, in line with global standards and best practices and in furtherance to the internal security vision of Mr President.

“​The Trust Fund and the Nigeria Police Force have continued to maintain a cordial working relationship. Both Agencies have also been collaborating in the procurement planning processes for the execution of approved budgetary appropriations.

“This synergy has enabled both Agencies in conjunction with the Ministry of Police Affairs to articulate appropriate needs assessment in the preparation of the budget proposals and intervention for the operational efficiency and optimal service delivery of the Nigeria Police.

“Indeed, this collaboration has been instrumental in the procurement and delivery of the operational assets being launched today. I am also delighted to note that all the items provided by the Trust Fund for the Nigeria Police Force were largely in line with requisite operational specifications and they have been tested and found to be of standards that will enhance effective and efficient policing.

​He commended the Board of Trustees, the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for providing the requisite leadership that has aided the take-off of the Trust Fund and positioned it on a strong footing that aided the procurement of the first sets of operational assets being launched today.

While noting that the Trust Fund currently depends substantially on the revenue accruing from the Federation Account for the implementation of its programmes and activities, the IGP said, “With the dwindling state of national revenue, it is obvious that this source of revenue alone cannot sustain the Trust Fund in the attainment of its mandate of re-positioning the Nigeria Police to change the internal security narratives of our beloved country.

“Hence, I call on all Nigerians, Corporate Bodies, and Multinational Organizations to key into the goals of the Trust Fund to enable it to accomplish its laudable objectives for the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large.

“I assure the nation and the international community that with the launch of these critical operational assets, our operational capacity shall be enhanced well enough to address current challenges of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and sundry violent crimes that have been threatening our nation in recent times” the IGP added.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of NPTF, IGP Suleiman Abba (rtd), in his remark that the procurement of the operational equipment is the peak of the intervention specified in the year 2020 intervention projects earmarked for the Police Trust Fund noting, ” I hope that very soon we will be inviting Nigerians for the presentation of other interventions planned in the 2022 budget including constructed and renovated houses and accommodation for the police.

He also said other objectives of the NPTF including training and re-training of police personnel which is key to the transformation of the police force would be accorded priority in 2022.

