By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogwashi-Uku division, CSP Na- Allah Mohammed has urged Nigerians to assist the police in the task of policing the country.

Mohammed stated this during the house warming ceremony of the Chairman MIO construction company limited, Mr Meshack Ikechukwu Odide.

The Police boss in a statement by Delta State Ministry of Information Officer in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Mr Basil Omenogor,

expressed the commitment of the police to the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

He commended Mr Meshack Ikechukwu Odide for single handedly building a modern residential quarter for the DPO at Ogwashi-Uku.

While saying that Odide is a good friend of the police, he said the quarter would improve the services of the police in the area.

He said: “Mr Meshack Odide is a hardworking young man, full of love and integrity. Odide believes in the comfort of others”.

Mr Meshack Ikechukwu Odide who spoke to newsmen during the ceremony, thanked God for his grace upon his life, adding that he would continue to contribute his quota to the development of the society.

He said: “What gives me joy is when people around me are happy. I thank all those who came around to celebrate with me. I pray God to continue to protect them and their families”.

Earlier in a sermon, Senior pastor of Living Epistles Ministry International, Pastor Alex Okedo, said; “no man can build except God permits”, calling on Christians to trust God at all times and not depend on their strength.