By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has sealed additional night clubs and lounges in the ongoing 2022 Zero Accident Campaign, ZAC, enforcement.

The entertainment centres were shut by men of the Lagos Safety Commission, LSC during an operation in the Lekki and Ikeja area of the state.

The commission had last week shut down six nightclubs and lounges for not complying with the approved standard set by the state government.

At the weekend, four more nightclubs and lounges were shut also shut by the commission.

The affected places include: D’ Prime Lounge, Lekki; Bite Billionaire Lounge, Ikeja and House 26 Bar/Lounge, Ikeja and House 26. Ikeja.

Director-General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, said owners of some of these establishments displayed flagrant disregard to the state government’s regulations to register with the commission through its www.lasgsafetyreg.com portal, despite different attempts to ensure their compliance.

“Other infractions include the non-regularization of their safety documents such as obtaining the Safety Compliance Certificate as required by Law,” Mojola stated.

He listed lack of fire extinguishers, cleared marked exit routes with appropriate safety signages, food safety concerns, poor hygiene and housekeeping as other safety infractions identified by the commission.

Mojola stated that the enforcement exercises would continue regularly across the state until such facilities complied.

He therefore, urged owners and operators of such facilities to seek a safety-first policy as this preserved their businesses and enhanced the well-being of not only their staff but also visiting members of the public.