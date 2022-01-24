By Nkiruka Nnorom

InfraCredit has announced the appointment of Ms. Hamda Abimbola Ambah to its Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director.

Ambah brings over 30 years of extensive banking and capital market experience to the Board of InfraCredit.

he was a former Managing Director/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021, having served effectively as an Executive Director of FSDH Capital Limited from September 2009 to January 2017.

In his comment, Mr. Uche Orji, Chairman, Board of Directors, InfraCredit, said; “I am pleased to welcome Ms. Ambah to the Board.

“Her wealth of experience in financial services, particularly in risk management and transaction structuring will prove invaluable to our Board.

“Her appointment further strengthens our governance bandwidth, as I believe the company will benefit immensely from her deep understanding of the Nigerian market, having worked closely with wholesale clients across many sectors of the economy.

“The Board looks forward to working with Ms. Ambah, as we grow the business and deepen our mission of unlocking long term capital for infrastructure development in Nigeria.”

Mr. Chinua Azubike, Chief Executive Officer, InfraCredit, said: “Ms.Ambah is a renowned banker and capital market specialist, with multi-sector experience, having worked with many of the mid and large-cap corporates across different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“Her appointment would further enhance the governance of InfraCredit, especially as she brings on board independent perspectives and complementary skills, which should deepen our Board’s oversight.

“We are pleased to welcome her to the Board of InfraCredit and look forward to leveraging her experience as we diligently execute strategies to scale up our impact in unlocking domestic credit to the private sector for infrastructure development.”

