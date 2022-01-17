Hon Cliff Otubu has appealed to the United States Government to assist Nigeria in tackling the security challenges in the country.

The President of Delta Peoples Alliance (DPA), made this call at a meeting with officials of the US Department of Homeland Security. He said the security challenges in Nigeria is cause for both local and international concern, as it is affecting both local and international interests.

“The human and economic consequences of insecurity in Nigeria does not only affect the region but also the international community. It has led to migrations and increase in the number of internally displaced persons both in Nigeria and around Africa”, he added.

Hon. Otubu who was accompanied to the meeting by the Publicity Director of DPA, Comrade Prince Otemu noted that, the high rate of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and clashes between herdsmen and farmers have led to the killing and maiming of innocent lives in the country.

He added that this problem has scared away potential and existing investors from the country thereby worsening the already battered economy of the country.

Hon. Otubu pointed out that though the Nigerian government and her security agents are trying their best to tackle the challenges, the country needs the expertise, technical know-how and financial support of the US Government at this stage.

He further urged the Nigerian youths to shun all forms of criminality and channel their youthful energy into meaningful ventures that will better their lives and move the nation forward.

At the end of the meeting, the Publicity Director of DPA, Comrade Prince Otemu told Newsmen that DPA is currently making arrangements to initiate programmes that will meaningfully engage Nigerian youths noting that their agenda, as patriotic Nigerians in diaspora is to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, good governance and rekindle the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians.

He further assured that DPA is always ready to assist the less privileged, orphans, aged and down trodden in the country as well as support the laudable efforts of the government.

Delta Peoples Alliance (DPA) is a socio-economic and political pressure group made up of Nigerians resident in the United States of America, that promotes unity and progress of all Nigerians as well as the principles of wealth creation, social justice, accountable political leadership and economic development in the country.