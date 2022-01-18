Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has declared his recovery from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the minister who commended health workers in the territory for their dedication said his doctors have now certified him free of the virus.

He said; “Best regards to all. Pleased to report that after taking my prescribed course of COVID-19 medication, I feel very well and great. The doctors have confirmed that I am now free of the virus and it is okay for me to resume all official activities.

“I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who showed great concern on my health status, through various channels of communication.

“I also wish to commend the FCTA Medical team for their commitment and dedication to duty. All COVID-19 patients in the FCT are truly thankful to you.

“Let me use this opportunity to further reiterate that COVID-19 is very much around. I therefore once more, I appeal to residents to get themselves vaccinated. Doing so could save their lives”.

The minister had on December 31, 2021 announced his COVID-19 positive status.

He had said; “I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning. The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. Thanks and Happy New year to all”.