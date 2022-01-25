By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comedian, Joshua Sunday a.k.a D General , who regained his freedom yesterday after he was convicted by Federal High Court in Lagos,has denied being a drug trafficker.

The online comedian was arraigned about two weeks ago by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) alongside his friend, Caleb William, a cinematographer.

The agency accused him of unlawful possession of 14 grams of Tramadol, while Caleb William was accused of unlawful possession of 15 grams of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called Marijuana.

But Justice Daniel ruled that because the volume of substance found in his possession was minimal, he only would convict and caution him and his friend, rather than a sentence.

However, after convicting the defendants, Justice Osiagor warned them to go and sin no more.

Meanwhile, in a short video to celebrate his freedom, which he posted on his Instagram page, D General said he’s not a drug trafficker, rather he trafficks laughter, which is his main business.

“I am alive, I’m healthy and I am back to the house, eating and fleshing up. I just want to let the general public and those of you that were trying to reach out to me that I am fine.”

“I really appreciate your concern a lot. I just want to debunk the news flying around that D’ General is a drug trafficker. I am not a drug trafficker. If I am a drug trafficker do you think that they would allow me to go home unpunished. I am only trafficking laughter,” he said.