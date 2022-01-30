Call on Governor AbdulRazaq and IG for Justice

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Residents of Lajolo community in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state have accused the police of extra judicially killing of two teenagers while carrying out an operation in the community on Saturday.

Lajolo community is a student populated area because of its proximity to the Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin.

Recall that scores of the residents and students of the polytechnic for better part of Saturday morning protested the police invasion of the community which led to the death of the two children.

Business and social activities from Polytechnic gate down to Zango,a stretch of about 5km were completely paralysed for hours,while there was traffic gridlock before normalcy was restored in the afternoon.

Head of the Community, Mallam Isa Alao therefore called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to get justice for the community.

The victims,not students of the Polytechnic( as wrongly reported in some media )were identified as Jamiu Fatai and Shaobana Abdulrasheed both 18 year old were indigenes of Lajolo community.

The Mogaji Lajolo Isa Alao, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday said different security outfits in the guise of fighting crimes and criminalities do visit the community at intervals to make arrest and release the suspects who are mostly students after allegedly exthorting money from them.

He said,”Before this killings, various teams of Police officers used to come here and arrest the students and after few days they will release them,after they might have collected some money from them.

“We are therefore calling our amiable governor and the IGP to investigate these killings and get us judgement, because the police cannot kill our children, who are innocent for the offence they didn’t commit.”

The community head however said that while the community is against crime fighting, such should be done in line with global best practices, and also the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There must be sanctity for human lives,and Nigeria is a democratic country that thrives on rule of law,so no one no matter how highly placed should take laws into his hands and kill his fellow human being without recourse to the rule of law.”He said.

The mogaji also wondered why the security agencies find it difficult to inform the community head when such operations will be carried out knowing full well that traditional and community heads know the details of virtually every residents of their various communities.

He said,”The police each time they come,know that there is a community head, going by how our environment looks.

They supposed to intimate the community head of such arrest ,such that it would be carried out without causing crisis in this community.

“But they never did that, i was already far away before I was called by my people over this incident.

“Enough is enough, the police must be made to account for the death of our sons.”

