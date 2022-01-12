By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Following the formal declaration by former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to run for the Presidency in 2023, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has boasted that he will match the former grit for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the former Abia State Governor, he would be ready to contest the APC Presidential ticket with the party’s National leader, Bola Tinubu if the party zones it to the South.

Tinubu had on Monday declared his ambition to take the reins of power as Nigeria’s next President during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to intimate him of his ambition, where he said that it has been his lifelong ambition to become the President of Nigeria, a move many believe may have foreclosed the clamour for Igbo Presidency.

Speaking yesterday, Kalu said that while he has nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believes that his own Southeast is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the zone to produce the next President that should be him.

According to a statement by Barrister Emeka Nwala from the Office of Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said that he has all that it takes to match Tinubu grit for grit and campaign for the campaign if need be for the APC ticket in 2023.

Recall that Tinubu had last year November visited Kalu in his Villa mansion where he told the Senator of his Presidential ambition.

