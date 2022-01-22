.

-As El-Rufai begs for military action against gunmen in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will crush terrorists in Nigeria.

He said residents of Kaduna should be assured of his government’s determination to crush terrorists and criminal gangs operating in the state and in other parts of the Nigeria.

He was hosted to a State Banquet organised by Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State to round up his state visit to the Kaduna.

Buhari commended the state’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was good.

‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country. On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.”

‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and State governments for progress, peace and prosperity. I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.”

Buhari was happy over the commissioning of projects undertaken by the State government, pointing out that ” most of my visits to Kaduna State since 2015 have been in connection with clear strides of progress.”

” I was here in 2017 to commission the hatchery and feed mill project of Olam, a multinational agribusiness company that has sited a major factory in Kaduna. In August 2019, I had the honour to commission Phase 2 of the Zaria Water Project and a road project.”

‘‘Therefore, I am not surprised that Nasir El-Rufai and his team have undertaken such a major investment in infrastructure development. I am glad to say I have seen with my own eyes the remarkable changes across all the three Senatorial zones,’’ he said.

Governor El-Rufai in his remarks,begged for further military action to stop the activities of terrorists in the state.

He said “we believe that further military action and more boots on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that menace our people. But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people.”

