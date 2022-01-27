Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, received the report of the peace committee set up by the state government on the Ikare-Akoko central mosque crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman of the committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale, led members to the Governor’s Office in Akure where the report was presented.

Ale commended Akeredolu for his quick intervention which led to restoration of peace to the Ikare-Akoko Muslim community.

He said that in order to ensure amicable resolution of the crisis, the committee had several meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders and directed immediate reopening of the mosque, which had earlier been shutdown in the heat of the crisis.

The chairman, who noted that one critical finding of the committee was the peculiarity of the structure and administration of the mosque, however, expressed hope that the committee’s recommendations would address the challenges facing the worship centre.

“In the course of the meeting, the committee listened to presentations from the parties, which included the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko Group, a delegation of the Olukare-in-Council and the Mosque Management Committee.

ALSO READ: Ortom fires back at FG, insists he criticizes constructively

“A number of meetings were held with the feuding parties, especially the Chief Imam of Ikare, Sheik Abbass Mohammed, the Mufassir of Ikare, Alhaji Sheu Batuta, Imam of Okela, Sheik Moshood Mohammed and representative of the Olukare, Chief Ekunnusi Ladi.

“The committee’s decision to hold the meeting with the above-selected individuals was informed by the observation that for peace to reign, both the chief imam and the Musfassir must embrace the friendship and love that had hitherto existed between them,” Ale said.

NAN reports that the committee recommended that the chairmanship of the Muslim Council should not be restricted to a quarter, but be rotational, while the position of Naib Imam originally allotted to Oorun quarters be given back to them.

The committee also recommended that the dissolved committee should be allowed to complete its tenure, while it should ensure openness, transparency and accountability in the management of the mosque.

Receiving the report, Akeredolu appreciated the committee for doing a thorough job, promising to ensure full implementation of its recommendations.

The governor, who expressed concern over what he called the needless crisis, said mosque should be a house of prayer and not the other way round.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria