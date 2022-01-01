A line up of Nigeria’s finest comedians are shutting down Benin city with the Igosave Unsusal tomorrow January 2, 2022.

As one of the biggest first shows in year 2022, Igosave says it’s always refreshing to start the year with lots of laughter.

According to Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as Igosave, who has been hosting the comedy show for more than a decade, said that the reason for hosting the Igosave Unsusal in January is for people to start their year with laughter and much happiness.

Now, the comedy show is referred to as one of the biggest events in the South. “People look up to it to kick start their year. Igosave Unsusal has grown from just a show to a lifestyle as it plays host to Nigeria’s comedy champions and best musical acts,” he said.

comedians like Igodie, Gordons, Klint Da Drunk, Buchi, Kenny blaq and many others are to take center stage of the show; while musical performances are expected from Buju, Av, Erigga and a surprise guest artiste is expected to make the event a memorable one.

Speaking further about taking the show to other started like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Igosave stated that year 2022 will be a busy year for the Igosave Unsusal comedy brand as they plan to take it to other cities and outside Nigeria.

“Truth is I started organizing igosave unusual in Benin City in 2009 and over the years I have gained wealth of experience doing it. We will be having an Igosave Unusual tour this year 2022 and this is to have grant the wishes of Igosave Unusual fans. We have so far confirmed plans to host the show soon in Abuja, Lagos, Warri, Port Hacourt, Asaba for now. We are also making great plans for an Igosave Unusual campus tour before taking it global to USA and UK. We are also continuing Igosave Unusual European tour after it was put on hold for about four years to get refreshed. So, I can tell you that 2022 will be a very busy year for the igosave unusual brand already”.