President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

Says request ill-informed

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Arewa Youth Federation, AYF, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard call for the sack of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mallam Ahmed Rufa’I, saying the request was ill informed and ill motivated.

Convener of AYF, Comrade Kabiru Muhammed argued in a statement while reacting to the position expressed by the Arewa Youth Groups, said the appointment of the DG NIA is the exclusive prerogative of the President who has all the security information at his disposal to make informed decision as to who to be appointed in any position in the country most especially in the security formations.

READ ALSO:HP, police close down counterfeiting facilities in major seizure

AYF noted that, President Buhari is determined to end insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country. He knows who to appoint within the security architecture to drive his vision of a secured Nigeria.

According to the statement, “We wonder if the Arewa Youth Groups thinks the job of the DG of NIA is a political appointment where they expect the DG to come to the press and reel out his achievements.

“For avoidance of doubt, the National Intelligence Agency oversees foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations.”

The Arewa Youth Federation which has been involved in peace building across the North East and North West stated that the call is ill timed and sponsored by the enemies of the country to distract the NIA at a time tremendous success is being recorded in the war against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The security architecture in the country is witnessing the most formidable Inter agency collaboration which the NIA is driving it. This collaboration has witness the killing of senior BokoHaram/ISWAP leaders, arrest of informants and logistics suppliers of the terrorists. Thousands of terrorists have surrendered to the Military in the last few months.

“We are tempted to believe that the Arewa Youth Groups is sponsored by enemies of the country and war against insurgency. If not what other explanation do they need more than the explanation by the National Security Adviser Major Gen. Mungonu that the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as the NIA DG met the provisions of the National Security Agencies Act 1986 ( Cap 278 LFN).

“Arewa Youth Groups must understand that security issues are not discussed in the press. Rather intelligence is gotten, analyzed and appropriate actions taken. Ahmed Rufa’i remains the most effective DG of NIA.

“It is curious that all along, the Arewa Youth Groups or their sponsors have remained silent until now that it is evident that the security agencies are on the last lap of winning the war against insurgency and banditry.

“Knowing very well that this war is driven by effective intelligence gathering, they have come up with such attack and frivolous allegations against the NIA which is leading in intelligence gathering.

The Convener concluded that the latest attack on the DG, Ahmed Rufa’i is an unnecessary distraction that Mr. President must reject. The focus and determination amongst the security agencies and formation must be sustained to win the war against insurgency.