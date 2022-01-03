Odion Ighalo could again be the striker to stop at the AFCON when he grabbed the winning goal for Al Shabab to beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabian league clash on New Year day.

Ighalo, who was top scorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, stayed top of the Saudi topflight goals chart with 11 goals.

The 32-yer-old striker proved to be the difference when he struck in the 73rd minute to make it 4-3 in favour of his club.

Al Shabab remain second on the table with 31 points from 15 matches, a point behind leaders Al Ittihad.

They are gunning to reclaim the championship, which they last won in the 2011/2012 season.

They were runners-up last season.

