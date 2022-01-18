.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Federation of Northern Organization made up of Youth from the North, has called on Mr Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, a former President, Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria to run for the Presidency in 2023.

Abdullahi, Spokesperson of the Federation of Northern Organization, said on account of justice and national cohesion, it is very important that the PDP Zone their Presidential Candidates to South East.

The group explained that the party should field Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, a professional, academician and a seasoned administrator who should spearhead the PDP Presidential ticket.

“Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa OFR should be considered for such privilege. It is long overdue for the people of South-East to be given the opportunity,” the group said.

“The leadership of Northern Youth are very much aware of the decision and politicking of the opposition party to allow Northern Nigeria produce the next Presidential candidate, but this is unjust to the people of South Eastern Nigeria.”

“We speak on the authority of one Nigeria that equity, justice must prevail to aid National Unity in our country,” they said.