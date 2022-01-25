By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

SONS and aughters of Ile Ife in Osun State, under the auspices of Ile-Ife Summit, yesterday, promised to pursue the Ife Vision 2030, to bring about the development of the ancient town.

The indigenes said the vision will cover areas such as human capital development, project and infrastructure, youth development, inter-governmental relations and media relations.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit, convened by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ife indigenes vowed to advance the pursuit of the Ife Developmental Agenda.

The communiqué reads: “The Ile-Ife Summit was convened by Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, in Lagos to aggregate the developmental interests of Ife sons and daughters.

“The Ile-Ife Summit shall also be held at other strategic cities in Nigeria and abroad, where Ife indigenes can advance the pursuit of the Ife Developmental Agenda.

“The gathering appreciated the early progressive roles of Ile-Ife in the socio-economic and political development of the town. It resolved to rejuvenate these developmental strides.

“It was agreed that over the years, apart from the establishment of the university in 1962, Ile-Ife has not witnessed any meaningful development on many fronts, specifically infrastructure development, human resource and public service representation, political and governmental participation, as well as youth development.

“The Summit recognises all Ife indigenes all over the world and resolved that a compendium of Ife indigenes, who have demonstrated interest in the affairs and progress of the community, shall be compiled and made to participate in the development of the community.

“It was also resolved that all Ife sons and daughters must come together to present a united front, harness its resources for the progress of the town.

“The meeting equally acknowledged intellectual work and set out to reward excellence among the people in the current knowledge economy.

“Mentorship of the youth must be encouraged in all fronts to develop the next generation of champions.

“We must leverage on the energy of the youth in technology and creative industries for the sustainable development of the town.

“We must work together with our neighbours for the development of a robust plan for peace and progress of the entire community.

“We must key into legacy Projects through a comprehensive plan leveraging on the success of alumni associations among others.

“Ife vision 2030 must be dissected and improved upon, based on four pillars, agriculture, mining, tourism and education. An investment brochure is already developed for these pillars.

“The Summit received memoranda from delegates on key areas of development and contributions were made by participants at the Summit.

“We need to integrate everyone – the elites, general Ife kith and kin to achieve the developmental goals.

“We need to invest extensively in education, research and development, using the university resources as a fulcrum

“The summit resolved to set up the following key Committees to deal with the development of Ile-Ife in the following areas: Human Capital Development, Project and Infrastructure, Youth Development, Inter-governmental Relations and Media Relations

“The Committees shall design strategy and recommend steps for the actualization of the goal of the Summit.

“An Annual Summit shall be convened at a location and date to be agreed upon. Failing agreement on a location, Ile-Ife shall be the venue and Kabiyesi shall be the Grand Patron of the Annual Summit.”

Vanguard News